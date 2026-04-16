Babar Azam MOCKED by Pakistan Fans During PSL 2026 After Failing to Maximise Free Hit; Video Goes VIRAL | WATCH

PSL 2026: Babar Azam was mocked and humiliated again by the few fans who turned up to watch the game in Karachi. It was bizarre considering Babar was the match-winner against Quetta Gladiators. Babar hit a brilliant 51-ball 71*. His knock took Peshawar Zalmi over the line in a 155-run chase.

Babar was hilariously mocked by the few fans present as Babar failed to maximise a free-hit. The fans mocking him had already predicted the outcome of the free-hit and hence when their prediction turned out to be true, they were over the moon. Here is the viral video.

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‘Feeling good about my batting’

Claiming that he is feeling good about his batting, Babar admitted that he was getting more confident as he spend more time in the middle.

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"Throughout the tournament our bowling has delivered. The way Sufiyan and the rest are chipping in, it's a team game. Have to highlight the hard work that was put in during the break we got. Even the players who aren't playing are keeping themselves ready. The way Basit played today and delivered. Everyone trying to give 100 percent in their roles. Feeling good about my batting. You get confidence the more you spend time in the middle," Babar said at the post-match presentation.

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