MI vs RR: Rahul Dravid Reveals Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Biggest Quality Amid Demands Of Youngster's IND Call Up

IPL 2025: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the 14-year-old youngster who hails from Bihar, stunned everybody with his fearless power-hitting capabilities during the Gujarat Titans vs. Rajasthan Royals game. The youngster scored the second-fastest hundred in the history of the cash-rich league and the fastest fifty of the ongoing eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League.

Suryavanshi has shown the entire world that he has the potential to become the next big thing in Indian cricket.

Rahul Dravid Reveals Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Biggest Behaviour Trait

Multiple calls have been made for Vaibhav Suryavanshi to be fast-tracked into the Indian team. Ravi Shastri, while speaking on the ICC Review recently, said that people shouldn't be in a hurry to see Vaibhav play on the highest level. His temperament should be tested during the IPL, and his game should be analyzed more before making such big calls.

Shastri also backed the potential that Suryavanshi has and said that he still has a long way to go. Much ahead of the Mumbai Indians vs. Rajasthan Royals game, RR Head Coach lavished praise on Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Dravid also revealed a few interesting facts about how he handles the youngster.

"We wanted to ensure that he is integrated into the team and is happy. We also wanted to expose him to some of the challenges. He is very calm, has a good temperament, but we just need to expose him to raw pace," said Dravid.

Suryavanshi vs. Bumrah: A Battle To Watch Out For

The youngster will face his biggest challenge during the Mumbai Indians vs. Rajasthan Royals game that will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Suryavanshi will be up against none other than Jasprit Bumrah, a man who has terrified batsmen globally and is nothing else but a pure match-winner.