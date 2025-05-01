Shreyas Iyer's Sucess As Skipper In IPL Might Tempt Indian Team Management To Break Free Of Traditional Methods, Here's Why

IPL 2025: The Indian Premier League not only gives youngsters a proper platform to showcase their talents and skills, but it also gives future captains a chance to demonstrate their leadership skills. IPL 2025 has been pathbreaking so far; new leaders such as Rajat Patidar and Axar Patel, who are leading the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) for the first time, have stunned everybody with their leadership qualities.

Can India Opt For a Three-Captain Framework? Let's Dissect

It is an open secret that Rohit Sharma is nearing the end of his career. Skipper Sharma retired from T20Is after leading India to their second World T20 last year in June. As far as Test matches go, Rohit's future looks uncertain, purely on the basis of his form and how silent his bat has recently been in the longest format of the game.

Bumrah had led India in two Test matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series earlier this year, and he was fairly good. But it is the One Day Internationals (ODIs) that need serious consideration. Rohit will want to continue playing the fifty-over format till 2027, but what happens to the ODI team after that?

Suryakumar Yadav is leading India in the T20Is; Jasprit Bumrah might be appointed as the captain in Test matches, but as far as the ODIs are concerned, Shreyas Iyer might be a very good option, considering the fact that he has delivered an IPL title and plays the fifty-over format regularly for India.

New Leaders Shine In IPL 2025

Contrary to all the popular beliefs and myths, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) continue to top the IPL 2025 Points Table. This is the first season that Patidar is leading a team in the cash-rich league, and he has been nothing but extraordinary.