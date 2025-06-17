'Shubman Gill is a Mix of Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma': Jos Buttler on New India Captain Ahead of Test vs England

India vs England: Jos Buttler had a season to remember at the Indian Premier League and it was for Gujarat Titans under the leadership of Shubman Gill. Buttler hence has an idea of how Gill functions. Ahead of the first Test at Headingley versus England, Buttler opened up on Gill's captaincy and gave his assessment of it. As per Buttler, Gill is a mix of both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. While that in itself is a big compliment, Buttler labelled Gill as am ‘impressive’ player.

'He'll be a mix of Kohli and Rohit'

"He's a really impressive player and an impressive young man. He's pretty calm and measured when he speaks, but [it's] interesting, I feel like on the field he's got a bit of fight about him; a bit of intensity, quite passionate. I think he'll be a mix of Kohli and Rohit," Buttler said on 'For the Love of Cricket', his new podcast with Stuart Broad.

Gill is in charge of the Indian team following the retirement of Rohit Sharma. Spotlight would be on him to see how he copes with the new role that has been presented to him. He will have a bunch of young members in his side as this is an Indian team in transition. Gill's form would be crucial for both the captain and the team.

India Eye Glory

Team India, led by Gill, would look to win their first Test series on English soil for the first time since 2007. It will not be an easy task for the Indian side against the hosts, who have better knowhow of the conditions.