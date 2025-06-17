Will Headingley Pitch be a Batters Nightmare? Leeds Curator Provides Update Ahead of India-England Test

India vs England: Headingley has historically never been a happy hunting ground for the Indian cricket team. Team India have managed to win two out of the seven games they have played at the venue and hence all the attention is around the pitch ahead of the first Test. How will the pitch play, will it be a green top? Will the spinners have any role at all in the game? These are the questions that are being discussed in the cricketing circles already. And he hoped that the game lasts the full five days.

ALSO READ: Kuldeep Yadav Vows To Contribute More With His Batting On England Tour

Richard Robinson, while speaking to RevSportz, confirmed that it will be a sporting pitch - which will have something in it for the batters and the bowlers. He also confirmed that the pitch will get better to bat on as the game progresses.

‘Bit of moisture to start’

“It is supposed to be quite a hot forecast so it is good to leave a little bit of moisture to start with and see how it goes. The grass will get trimmed down. It has been a very dry summer for us, so we are injecting a lot of water into the pitch so that it holds together for 5 days. Hoping that this will be a 5-day Test match and not a 3-day Test match," he explained," Robinson said.

ALSO READ: Harbhajan Singh Shares Tip To Team India For Headingley Test

Robinson also went onto assure that a score in excess of 300 in the first essay would be challenging.

India's Team Combination