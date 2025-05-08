'They Are Highly Motivated': Michael Hussey In Awe Of CSK Youngsters After Massive IPL 2025 Win Against KKR

Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League match by two wickets. Chennai Super Kings overall have been having a terrible season so far as they were the first team to get eliminated from the 2025 season. As CSK won the match against KKR, they also dented KKR's chances of making it to the playoffs. CSK's youngsters such as Noor Ahmad and Dewald Brevis had a massive role to play in their win against the defending champions KKR.

Michael Hussey Hails Youngsters After KKR Win

Following the win against Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings coach Michael Hussey was full of praises for the CSK youngsters as a young Noor Ahmad took 4 wickets and was also awarded the man of the match.

“When it got to a stage where we were going to struggle to make the playoffs, there was an opportunity to maybe look at what our future looks like. Yes, obviously, we have got those players that were picked in the auction, but this was an opportunity to do some scouting, to have a look at some younger talent that was coming through, to inject them into the games and get to see them in pressure situations and see if they can handle the pressure of IPL,” said Michael Hussey after the match while speaking to ESPNCricinfo.

Hussey also credited the youngsters for improving the environment in the team.

