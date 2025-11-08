Michael Vaughan Compares India vs Australia T20I Series With The Ashes, Endorses AUS vs ENG Tests As Biggest Rivalry

India, Australia and England are the three biggest superpowers in world cricket as of now and there are no doubts about it. Often considered as the big three of world cricket, India, Australia and England have continued to dominate world cricket for a very long time, and whenever these three teams play against each other, it is nothing but a spectacle to behold.

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series that was played earlier this year attracted a lot of eyeballs, and it will go down as one of the greatest Test series to be ever played on English soil, but the fans of the sport are waiting in anticipation for The Ashes which will begin later this month.

Michael Vaughan Gives His Verdict On The Greatest Rivalry

Over the past few years, India vs Australia has been pipped as the greatest rivalry in world cricket. India and Australia are two quality sides, and they put up a show with their performances. The recent India vs Australia game in the Women's ODI World Cup will go down as one of the greatest ODI games ever played. India are currently playing a five-match T20I series against Australia, and all the games have been closely fought. The India vs Australia series will be followed by The Ashes.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan recently took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and gave his two cents on the Ashes build-up, while comparing it to the ongoing India vs Australia series. 'No question the India v Aussie series of late down under have been more competitive .. but don’t tell they are bigger than an Ashes .. the build up down in Oz for this Ashes is absolutely huge .. you don’t that for an IND v Oz series,' wrote Vaughan.

England's Biggest Test Awaits Them 'Down Under'