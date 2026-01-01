Michael Vaughan Dilutes MCG Win as 'Lottery'; Claims SCG Test Could Decide Ben Stokes–Brendon McCullum's Future

Ashes 2025-26: After losing the first three Tests, Ben Stokes-led England bounced back and won the Boxing Day Test. Now, with one Test to go at the SCG, former England captain Michael Vaughan reckons the final game will hold huge significance as that could define the Stokes-Brendon McCullum era. Vaughan, who doesn't like to beat around the bush, labelled the MCG win as ‘lottery’.

‘Complete lottery in Melbourne’

"I think it's a massive game for England [in Sydney]. It's nice to win a game of cricket, but let's be honest, it was a complete lottery in Melbourne. It wasn't a proper game of Test match cricket. For the future and for this management in particular, they need to win a strong game of cricket here ... that's not a two-dayer," Vaughan said as quoted by the Sydney Morning Herald.

"For this management to carry on, the likes of Ben and Baz - I'm pretty sure they will carry on - but I think they need a good week for that to be absolutely rock solid. There's a huge appetite within the group to keep [McCullum] on. But fundamentally, if they get pummelled in Sydney, there needs to be some honest conversations," Vaughan added.

Vaughan also warned the English management of not making knee-jerk changes after the debacle, and instead the team should show maturity and self-assessment at this point of time.

Can Stokes And Co. Sign Off on a High?