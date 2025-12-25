Michael Vaughan Launches Passionate Defence After ECB Opens Probe Into Viral Ben Duckett Drinking Video: 'I Did Exactly The Same...'

The England cricket team ran into a controversy after a clip of Ben Duckett in an inebriated condition went viral on social media. The video has since sparked rage, and England Cricket Board Rob Key confirmed an investigation will be launched to probe the incident during the squad's break at Noosa between the 2nd and 3rd Test.

In the video, the English opener appeared to be struggling and was finding it difficult to reach the team hotel. This mini-break was planned one year in advance by head coach Brendon McCullum who thought it would loosen the players in the midst of a gruelling series.

Former English captain Michael Vaughan extended his supporting hand to the England team, insisting he will criticise the Three Lions on the basis of their performance on the pitch. in his column for The Telegraph, Vaughan wrote, “I am not going to criticize England for what they got up to in Noosa. I criticise what they do on the cricket field, the way they play and the way they prepare to play cricket. I am not going to point the finger at a group of young people who have had a few beers on a couple of days off. I did exactly the same as them when I played for England, although I did at least know when it was time to go home and that is probably what Ben Duckett needs to learn.”

Ben Duckett Has Been A Total failure In Ashes

Despite the controversy, England managed to show some restraint at Adelaide. The visitors went on to lose their third match on a trot and handed the Ashes to Australia. Duckett has endured a horrific run of form, having not breached the 30 run mark over the course of the last six innings.

He was the subject of controversy eight years ago when he was fined and suspended for pouring a drink on James Anderson during the England Lions' Tour in 2017.