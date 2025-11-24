Updated 24 November 2025 at 11:43 IST
'Utterly Brainless': Captain Rishabh Pant Trolled For Playing Irresponsible Shot vs SA
Ind vs SA: Captain Rishabh Pant got brutally trolled for playing an irresponsible shot to get dismissed at Guwahati in the second Test.
Ind vs SA: Things went from bad to worse for India as stand-in captain Rishabh Pant got dismissed just after tea on Day 3 to an absolute irresponsible shot. India were already in trouble during the Guwahati Test and Pant, the captain, was expected to bail India out of trouble. But he did the exact opposite. Pant danced down the track looking to hit Marco Jansen out of the park.
Unfortunately, he got a feather to Kyle Verreynne. The umpire raised his finger and Pant, still in disbelief - went for the DRS. The replay showed that Pant did get a tickle through to the keeper and he had to make the long walk back.
Now he is getting trolled by fans.
‘Utterly Brainless, Pant’
India in Trouble
The hosts find themselves in trouble in Guwahati.
This was not expected on a track that does not have much for the bowlers. One has to agree that the Indian batters perished to some very poor shot-making.
At the time of filing the copy, India was reeling at 113 for five, still trailing by 376 runs. Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy are in the middle. Can they bail India out of trouble?
Published On: 24 November 2025 at 11:39 IST