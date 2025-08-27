'Spending Too Much Time In Nets': Video Of MS Dhoni's Priceless Conversation With Stray Dog In CSK Nets Goes Viral | WATCH

For the past eighteen years now, MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been synonymous with each other. Dhoni has led the Chennai Super Kings to 5 IPL titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023), the joint-highest with Mumbai Indians. Both Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are the two most successful IPL franchises and are one of the oldest rivals in the history of the cash-rich league.

MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025 as Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the tournament due to injury, but unfortunately they finished at the bottom of the table for the first time.

MS Dhoni's Priceless Conversation With Stray Dog Goes Viral

MS Dhoni's love for animals and automobiles has been well documented throughout the years. Dhoni reportedly owns Belgian Malinois, Dutch Shepherd, Golden Retriever and a few Huskies. "I have three dogs at home. The best thing is that whether I win a series or lose one, they treat me the same way. They greet me in the same way. That really relaxes me," Dhoni had said once while confessing his love for man's best friend.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) recently posted a video of MS Dhoni interacting with a stray dog in the training nets. The video also shows MS Dhoni feeding the stray after completing his training session.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) retained MS Dhoni for INR 4 crores in the eighteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). CSK classified the former skipper as an uncapped player, considering the fact that MSD retired in 2025. Dhoni had to face a lot of flak for his batting in IPL 2025 and as of now there is no confirmation about his return in the next season of the Indian Premier League.

Dissecting MS Dhoni's Numbers In The Indian Premier League