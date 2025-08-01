Stunning England Bowling Puts Pressure on Shubman Gill’s Side as Team India Reach 204/6 at Stumps On Day One

Sai Sudharsan and Joe Root leave the ground after rain stopped play during the first day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London | Image: AP

England Cricket stood in command with their standout performance on day one of the fifth test. At The Oval in London, the Shubman Gill-led side sustained a significant batting collapse early on.

Team India lost six wickets in the play, with Shubman Gill being involved in a massive run-out mishap. It is not looking right for the Indian cricket team as they continue their battle in the series-decider test match.

Team India reached 204/6 at stumps on day one of the fifth test match at The Oval.

England Put Massive Pressure On Team India in Day One At The Oval

Under dark and gloomy skies in Kennington, London, the Ollie Pope-led England cricket team picked up the early advantage after winning the toss for the fifth time in the series.

The stand-in captain opted to bowl first owing to the conditions at hand. The Englishmen had a spectacular time on day one of action, picking up key wickets to put pressure on the Shubman Gill-led Team India.

The England cricket team picked up six wickets throughout the play, with Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue picking up two scalps each. Chris Woakes, the team's workhorse, also picked up a wicket on day one. Atkinson also stunned Shubman Gill with a successful run-out attempt, adding pressure on Team India's shoulders.

However, England suffered a possible injury setback after Chris Woakes did some damage to his left shoulder. He walked off the game after the medical staff checked on him.

Rain also played its part as an intense downpour showed up at The Oval. The players had to return to their respective dressing rooms after the on-field umpires had called for an early lunch.

Karun Nair, Washington Sundar Hold Firm For Team India Till Stumps

While coming in to bat first, openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul failed to build a partnership as they were dismissed early on. Jaiswal fell after scoring just two runs, while Rahul picked up a 40-ball 13 before losing his wicket.

Sai Sudharsan picked up a 108-ball 38, which included six boundaries, to bring some stability before walking off. India captain Shubman Gill was involved in an abominable run-out dismissal, which caused huge trouble for the team as they suffered a mega collapse.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel were also dismissed early on, scoring nine and 19 runs, respectively.

But Karun Nair responded well with the bat as he picked up an unbeaten half century against the Englishmen. Washington Sundar scored 19* runs in 45 balls at the end of play.