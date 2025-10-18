Mitchell Marsh Lavishes Praise On 'Legends Of The Game' Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Ahead Of 1st ODI, Reveals Reasons Behind Robust Ticket Sales

Australia vs India: With just hours left before the start of the three-match ODI series, Australia captain Mitchell Marsh showered praise on legendary Indian batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, calling them the 'legends of the game'.

India's tour of Australia will begin with the three-match ODI series. Following this, the five-match T20I series will kickstart.

The Indian Cricket Team went through a major change after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) axed Rohit Sharma's captaincy in the ODI after naming Shubman Gill as the new leader in the 50-over format.

The first ODI match of the series between India and Australia will be played on Sunday, October 19 at Perth Stadium. The second match of the ODI series is scheduled to take place on Thursday, October 23, at Adelaide Oval. In the end, the Sydney Cricket Ground will host the third and final match of the series on Saturday, October 25.

Mitchell Marsh Heaps Praise On Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Australia captain Mitchell Marsh heaped praise on Virat and Rohit, saying that it's his privilege to play against them for a long time. However, Marsh garnered special praise for Kohli, calling him the 'greatest chaser ever' in cricket.

Mitchell Marsh also revealed the reasons behind the high ticket sales for the upcoming ODI series between the two cricket giants, saying that people are excited to watch Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

"I had the privilege of playing against them quite a lot through the journey. They are obviously legends of the game. Virat, especially in this white-ball format, is the greatest chaser ever. I think you can see why the ticket sales are so high and why a lot of people are coming to watch them. And if it is their last time on Australian soil, I hope they enjoy it, and I hope people can witness, not too much great cricket from them, but witness two of the greats playing in Australia," Mitchell Marsh said as quoted by ANI.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's Numbers In ODIs

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were last seen in action for the Indian Cricket Team back in March during the summit clash at the Champions Trophy 2025 against New Zealand.