Mitchell Santner To Lead New Zealand In T20 World Cup 2026, Pace Sensation Jacob Duffy Named In 15-member Contingent
New Zealand have named a strong 15-member contingent for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, tobe held in India and Sri Lanka.
New Zealand have named a strong 15-member contingent for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. Mitchell Santner will lead the Kiwis in this tournament, while fast-bowler Jacob Duffy has also got a call up to the squad.
New Zealand Squad for T20 World Cup
Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi.
Travelling Reserve: Kyle Jamieson.
