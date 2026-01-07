'Bhaiya Vadapav Pahije Ka': Rohit Sharma's Reaction To His Fan's Hilarious Offer At The MCA Cricket Ground Goes Viral | WATCH

Rohit Sharma is going through the hard grind in Mumbai to prepare himself for the upcoming India vs New Zealand ODI series. India will host New Zealand for eight white-ball matches consisting of 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is. New Zealand's India tour will start with the three-match ODI series starting on January 11, 2026. The first match of the series will be played at the BCA Stadium at Vadodara.

Prior to the T20 World Cup, India will also play 5 T20Is, but the ODIs are expected to grab all the eyeballs courtesy of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's return to the fifty-over format.

ALSO WATCH | Rohit Sharma Goes Through The Hard Grind Ahead Of IND vs NZ ODI Series, Hits Training Nets To Fine Tune White Ball Batting Skills

Rohit Sharma Turns Down Vadapav Request

Former India skipper Rohit Sharma is training at the MCA Ground in Mumbai. Sharma is not only going through his batting drills but also practiced slip catching with fielding coach T. Dilip. Rohit Sharma, who returned from Australia as the 'player of the IND vs AUS ODI series'. Rohit Sharma then played three matches against South Africa and scored 146 runs from three matches at an average of 48.67. Rohit scored these runs at a strike rate of 110.61 and with the help of 15 fours and 6 sixes.

Advertisement

A video is now going viral on social media where a few fans hilariously offer vadapav to Rohit Sharma and he politely turns down the request. Fans have continued to flock the MCA cricket ground to watch Rohit Sharma bat.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Rohit Sharma recently played the Vijay Hazare Trophy and scored a 62-ball hundred for Mumbai against Sikkim. Rohit looks in stellar form as of now and he'll look to continue the same in the upcoming India vs New Zealand ODIs as well.

Advertisement

Rohit Continues To Dominate ICC Rankings