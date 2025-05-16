Vaibhav Suryavanshi, RR Star, Failed in His 10th Class Board Exams? Truth Behind IPL 2025 Cricketer Revealed

IPL 2025: There is a massive frenzy in the social space that has just started after a fan post on Rajasthan Royals star Vaibhav Suryavanshi went viral. The viral post claims that Suryavanshi, who is currently featuring in IPL 2025, has failed his Class X Board exam. But is it true or is the claim false?

Here's The Truth

The fact is that there is no truth to these claims because Suryavanshi is not in class X as the post claims, instead, he is in Class 8 in the Dr Mukteshwar Sinha Modesty School in Tajpur, Samastipur, as per the Indian Express. The account that shared the viral post is 'Satirelogy'. Now, it may have the name 'satire' attached to it, but some fans actually fell for the news.

"In a surprising development, 14-year-old cricket sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who recently made headlines with his record-breaking performances in the IPL, has reportedly failed his 10th CBSE board examinations. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), in an unusual move, has formally requested a DRS-style review of his answer sheets, citing concerns over potential evaluation errors. While the request is symbolic, it has sparked widespread discussion online, blending cricket fervor with academic pressure faced by young athletes," the viral post read.

Surprisingly, in the same post, it was also clarified that the news is actually 'not real'.

"This is NOT real news. This post and page is completely satire. This post is meant for entertainment purposes only," the post further read.

Suryavanshi - Future of Indian Cricket