'Makes You Grow As Cricketer': Oman Captain Jatinder Singh Expresses His Wish Of Meeting Star India Player During Asia Cup 2025

Suryakumar Yadav's India will be the biggest attraction of the Asia Cup which kickstarts on September 9, 2025. The first game will be played between Afghanistan and Hong Kong at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, but the second match will grab a lot of eyeballs. India will lock horns with the United Arab Emirates on September 10, 2025. India are placed in Group A alongside teams like Oman, United Arab Emirates and Pakistan.

Oman Skipper Jatinder Singh Looks Forward To Meet Shubman Gill

Eight teams including the likes of Afghanistan, Hong Kong, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Oman, United Arab Emirates, Pakistan and India will battle against one another to win the continental cup. Much ahead of the start of the Asia Cup, Oman skipper Jatinder Singh spoke about how he feels honoured to lead his team against quality sides like India and Pakistan.

Jatinder Singh also said that he and his team will like to pick the brains of the Indian and Pakistan players who are proven matchwinners on the biggest stage. Pakistan will play Oman on September 12, 2025, whereas India will lock horns with Jatinder Singh's team on September 19, 2025.

"I personally look forward to interacting with players like Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav. There’s so much to learn from their mindset and preparation, and I’m sure the younger boys in our team will be inspired just by sharing the same ground. Personally, I never imagined I’d one day be leading Oman against teams like India and Pakistan. It’s a dream come true, honestly," said Jatinder Singh while speaking to Hindustan Times.

Who Is Oman's Captain Jatinder Singh?