WATCH | Jasprit Bumrah Dismisses Ben Stokes And Joe Root to Start Day 2 of 3rd India vs England Test With a Bang

Ahead of Day 2 of the 3rd India vs England Test at Lord's, the main question on the minds of Indian cricket fans was how quickly they could get rid of Joe Root and Ben Stokes so as to give themselves a chance of restricting England to a low first innings total.

Root got to his 100 off the very first ball of the day when he hit Jasprit Bumrah for a four, and he celebrated his 8th Test ton at Lord's - and 11th overall against India.

However, both Root and Stokes would be gone not long after courtesy of some mastery from Bumrah.

Bumrah's Double Strike Rocks England

Stokes was the first to depart and it was a wonderful ball that did him in - Bumrah, bowling around the wicket to the left-hander, got it to angle back in and rock the top of off-stump.

Root would depart not long thereafter, as a similar ball was inside edged onto the stumps by him. To make matters worse for England, Bumrah then got rid of Chris Woakes off the very next ball.

Bumrah would miss out on the hat-trick thereafter but he gave India the start they so needed - both set batters were back in the hut without affecting the scoring much and England's tail was exposed early.

ALSO READ | Joe Root Etches Name In Record Books With Stellar Ton At Lord's

India's Match Winner Shows His Best After Rest

It is worth noting that Bumrah comes into this Test match on the back of some much-needed rest, as he was not played in the second Test at Edgbaston.

There were questions asked about that move, given India were 1-0 down after the first Test and were in need of a win to keep the series alive.

The good news is that, in the absence of Bumrah, the rest of the bowling stepped up big time and helped India record a comprehensive win in Birmingham.