Mithun Manhas Succeeds Roger Binny As New BCCI President

Mithun Manhas has been announced as the next president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India. The former Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir cricketer will succeed Roger Binny and the decision has been finalised after the conclusion of BCCI's Annual General Meeting.

Manhas also becomes the firsst uncapped cricketer to don the role of BCCI president. For the last five years, the BCCI President has been selected unopposed, and Manhas might join the likes of Sourav Ganguly and Roger Binny to be the consecutive third former cricketer to head the operations of BCCI.

BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla confirmed the development.

"Mithun Manhas has become the new President of the BCCI. I have been elected as Vice President, Devajit Saikia-Secretary...Arun Thakur will be the IPL Chairman..."