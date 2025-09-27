Team India Face Widespread Criticism for Poor Fielding In Asia Cup 2025: 'You Are Professional Cricketers'

Team India players wait for the third umpire's decision during Asia Cup 2025 match against Sri Lanka | Image: AP

Asia Cup 2025: Former India cricketer Amit Mishra slammed Team India players for their sluggish fielding at the ongoing Asia Cup 2025.

Even though the Men in Blue were sloppy while fielding but still Suryakumar Yadav-led side marched into the Asia Cup 2025 Finals without conceding a defeat in the tournament.

During Men in Blue's clash against Sri Lanka in the Super Fours, the Indian players made crucial mistakes under pressure, which helped the Sri Lankan batters take easy twos.

Not just in the Super Fours fixture against Sri Lanka, but Team India dropped easy catches throughout the tournament.

Former Cricketer Slams Team India's Fielding Coach

While speaking exclusively to ANI, Amit Mishra slammed the fielders, saying that they should practice more. He also took a dig at Team India's fielding coach for not giving his best during practice.

He added that the players need to work hard and need to adjust to the situation.

"You should practice. What is the fielding coach doing? He should make them practice taking catches under the light. You are professional cricketers. You have to work hard and adjust to it," Amit Mishra said as quoted by ANI.

The former cricketer further added that India's head coach Gautam Gambhir needs to focus on fielding.

"I agree that one or two dropped catches can happen in a match. But it has been happening consistently. I think Gautam Gambhir needs to focus on fielding," he added.

Team India March Into Asia Cup 2025 Finals Staying Unbeaten

Team India advanced into the Super Fours after topping the Group A standings, with six points and +3.547 from three matches. Later in the Super Fours as well, the Men in Blue stayed unbeaten in three fixtures and clinched six points.