Mo Bobat Spills The Tea On RCB's Comeback Tale, Reveals How The Sudden Break During Indo-Pak Conflict Changed Everything

Mo Bobat, the RCB Director of Cricket, highlighted how the sudden break in the middle turned out to be a boon. He admitted that it was not a good time psychologically, but the break helped them patch up their required spots.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru had clinched the Indian Premier League title for the first time in 18 years. The Rajat Patidar-led side defeated the Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium to lift their maiden title.

Mo Bobat Reveals How The Break Helped Them Patch Up To Solidify Their Case For The Final

Mo Bobat recently spoke about the sudden break when the Indo-Pak conflict heightened after the Pahalgam Terrorist Attack and the nation's retaliation with Operation Sindoor.

The RCB director of cricket explained that the break had its upsides and downsides. While he admitted that the break was bad since they were playing good cricket, it was a blessing to the players' bodies as they received some rest and patched the injury issues.

"We had some injuries and niggles. You know, Rajat had fractured his knuckle. Josh Hazlewood's shoulder niggle had appeared. Dev [Padikkal] was struggling a little bit with his hamstring at that time. The bodies were creaking a little bit because of the schedule. And so, there were pros and cons.

"You know, I think so long as we could patch up the guys physically, I was quite keen for us to play soon. I wasn't in favour of having to wait a few months to come back. So, I'm glad the break wasn't too long," Mo Bobat said to Cricbuzz.

After ICC's Change Of Venue, Chinnaswamy Stadium At Risk Of Losing Out On Hosting RCB Matches

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured their maiden IPL title, sparking joy among the 12th Man Army. However, the horrific Bengaluru stampede, which happened outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, dampened the team's celebrations.

After 11 innocent lives were lost and several were injured, the local government has deemed the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium as unsafe.

The venue's unavailability led to the shift of location for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, with Navi Mumbai replacing Bengaluru.