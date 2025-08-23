Updated 23 August 2025 at 13:39 IST
MS Dhoni Adds Personal Touch And His 'Number 7' Connection To His Special Car, Jaw-Dropping Army Makeover Leaves Netizens Stunned: WATCH
MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025 after regular skipper Ruturaj Gailkwad was ruled out of the cash-rich league due to an injury. MSD has led the Chennai Super Kings to five IPL titles
MS Dhoni, despite being the most successful Indian and IPL skipper, has a habit of staying away from the limelight. Dhoni, who last played for India in 2019 and retired from international cricket in 2020, now plays only for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. The legendary skipper, who likes to stay away from social media and the paparazzi culture, is rarely spotted by fans whenever he is out there on the streets of Ranchi.
MS Dhoni Takes Out His Special Car For A Spin
With more than six months to go for the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), legendary Indian skipper MS Dhoni grabbed the headlines for a rare appearance that he made on the streets of Ranchi. The former India and the Chennai Super Kings skipper was spotted driving his Hummer on the roads of Ranchi, Jharkhand. Dhoni's car was modified with the theme of Indian Army and has an artwork that revolves around fighter jets, tanks, aircraft, and Indian soldiers in action.
Another interesting feature about the car is the number plate, which has has a special connection to MS Dhoni's date of birth (July 7, 1981). The Hummer was customized by a Ranchi-based car detailing studio in 2024, as reported by news agency IANS.
Watch The Video Here
Here's How The Netizens Reacted
Suspense Around MS Dhoni's IPL 2026 Participation
The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had retained MS Dhoni as an uncapped player for the eighteenth season of the Indian Premier League. Dhoni also had to lead the side in IPL 2025 as an injury to regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad forced him out of the tournament. After IPL 2025, Dhoni was asked if he would return to play the next season of IPL.
The 44-year-old legendary wicketkeeper-batsman has remained tight-lipped on his IPL future as of now, and only time has an answer to if he will return to play the next season of IPL.
