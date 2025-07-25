Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyanka Patil Hop On To New Aura Farming Trend, India T20I Skipper's Video Goes Viral On Social Media - WATCH

Team India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Women's cricketer Shreyanka Patil hopped on to the new 'Aura Farming' trend. The video of the two cricketers went viral on social media.

In the video, it is seen that Suryakumar Yadav is performing the iconic dance steps while standing in the front. Meanwhile, Shreyanka Patil is standing in the back, surfing.

The video set social media on fire as netizens started sharing the viral video of the two cricketers.

Watch The Viral Video

Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyanka Patil's Stats In International Cricket

Suryakumar Yadav made his T20I debut in 2021 against England in Ahmedabad. Following that, the 34-year-old played 83 20-over matches for India and 79 innings, scoring 2598 runs at a strike rate of 167.07 and an average of 38.20. The 34-year-old has scored four centuries and 21 fifties in the shortest format.

Suryakumar played his maiden ODI match in 2021 against Sri Lanka in Colombo. In the 50-over format, the right-handed batter played 37 matches and 35 innings, scoring 773 runs at a strike rate of 105.02 and an average of 25.76.

Team India T20I skipper is also known for his blitz performance in the Indian Premier League. In the IPL, he scored 4311 runs from 166 matches at an average of 35.04. In the recently concluded 18th season of the cash-rich, Suryakumar Yadav displayed a fiery performance, scoring 717 runs from 16 matches at a strike rate of 167.91 and an average of 65.18. It was also the 34-year-old's best performance in the IPL.

On the other hand, Shreyanka Patil made his debut in the Indian Women's Cricket Team India in the T20I format against England. In the 20-over format, Shreyanka played 16 matches for India and picked 20 wickets at an economy rate of 6.73 and a bowling average of 19.20.

The 22-year-old played his maiden ODI match in 2023 against Australia. In the Women's ODI, Shreyanka Patil played three matches and picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 4.50 and a bowling average of 27.00.

In the Women's Premier League (WPL), the youngster has played 15 matches in the cash-rich and picked up 19 wickets at an economy rate of 8.51, at a bowling average of 18.36.