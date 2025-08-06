Moeen Ali Highlights What Makes Mohammed Siraj A Distinctive Talent After Stunning Spell vs England: 'He's Matured As A Match-winner'

Mohammed Siraj after India won the match against England on day five of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London | Image: AP

Moeen Ali, the former England cricketer, has heaped acclaim on Mohammed Siraj after his exceptional spell against England throughout the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. The former cricketer highlighted that Siraj's consistency and aggression he brings to the game are world-class.

Mohammed Siraj has evolved as Team India's match-winning bowler, showcasing his dominance with the ball in International cricket against England in Tests.

Mohammed Siraj Receives Acclaim From England Great Moeen Ali

Mohammed Siraj was a man possessed throughout the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. The Indian fast bowler bowled throughout the series without being out of gas at any stage.

Whenever Jasprit Bumrah required rest due to workload management, Mohammed Siraj emerged as Team India's strike bowler in the England tests. At the Edgbaston and Oval Tests, it was Siraj who led the bowling attack against England.

Moeen Ali applauded Mohammed Siraj's top-notch bowling skills throughout the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. The former England cricketer underlined that the Indian fast bowler has matured well as India's match-winner.

"Siraj has been outstanding in the England series. The energy, aggression, and consistency he brings with the ball is world class. He's matured into a genuine match-winner for India, and it's always a challenge for batsmen facing him.

"What impresses me most is his ability to control the ball. He has got a big heart and never backs down — that is what makes him so special. Credit to him for the impact he's making," Moeen Ali said to ANI.

Mohammed Siraj Is The Hero For Team India In Final Test Match

Mohammed Siraj emerged as Team India's biggest hero in the series-decider Test match at the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. In the fifth test match at the Oval, Siraj pulled off a nine-wicket haul, which included a fifer in the second innings.

The Indian fast bowler stunned Gus Atkinson with a phenomenal low-heighted full toss, and Gus Atkinson moved forward to sweep the shot. But the English cricketer misses big-time, and the ball lays the bails out.