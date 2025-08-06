Shubman Gill In Contention For ICC Player Of The Month Award After Leading India To Victory In Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

India's player of the series and captain Shubman Gill on day five of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London | Image: AP

Shubman Gill, Team India's Test captain, has been nominated as one of the three cricketers for the ICC Player of the Month accolade for July 2025. The Indian cricketer put up an exceptional showcase with the bat in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

It was the beginning of a new era as Team India embarked on an away tour to face England in Test cricket. With Shubman Gill leading the charge, a dynamic Indian side levelled the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against the Ben Stokes-led England in clinical fashion.

Shubman Gill Among Others Nominated For ICC Player Of The Month For July

It was an incredible outing for Shubman Gill as Team India's skipper in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The 25-year-old became India's new Test captain and led his side to a draw in an away series against England.

Not only did Shubman Gill show exceptional captaincy tactics, but the Indian batter delivered on the promise he had made before the series.

After the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, Shubman Gill has been nominated as one of the three nominees for the ICC's Player of the Month Award for July 2025. The International Cricket Council commended Gill's performance from the number four spot as he carried the mantle from Virat Kohli.

"His consistency at No.4, carrying on the baton from all-time great Virat Kohli, provided stability and flair in equal measure, and combined with his extraordinary captaincy in his debut series," the ICC mentioned.

South Africa's Wiaan Mulder and England Captain Ben Stokes are the other two cricketers who have been nominated alongside Shubman Gill for the ICC POTM Award for July.

Shubman Gill Was Like A Beast Unleashed In The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Series

Shubman Gill intended to become the best batter in the series, and he put everything on the line to stand out with his performance. In just three tests, Gill had secured 567 runs with a sensational average of 94.50.

The Indian captain was a standout in the Edgbaston Test, where he scored a career-high 269 in the first innings. Gill followed it up with a 161-run knock in the second innings.