Mohammed Shami Breaks Silence Over Team India Snub After LSG Edge SRH in IPL 2026: 'People Have Not Noticed'

SRH vs LSG, IPL 2026: Mohammed Shami was the star of the show for Lucknow as he picked up the crucial wickets of Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head. His good show also earned him the Player of the Match award. He conceded merely nine runs in his four overs and picked up two wickets.

Following his good show, he finally broke silence on his Team India non-selection. He also claimed that Lucknow is his second home and that he has formed a good equation with bowling coach Bharat Arun.

ALSO READ: Rain Threat in Kolkata as KKR Eye First Win in IPL 2026 vs PBKS

‘I am not a machine’

"I am not a machine. My season can go up and down. I have performed well in the last few years. People have not noticed, that's different. But I always try to do well," he told reporters when asked about his last season," he told reporters.

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"And as far as Bharat bhai is concerned, we have worked together in the Indian team for a long time. We have a good bounding. We have a good understanding with each other. So it is very important that the players and staff match well. And as far as Lucknow is concerned, it is my second home. So it doesn't take much time to match up," he added.

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