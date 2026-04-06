Rain Threat in Kolkata as KKR Eye First Win in IPL 2026 vs PBKS - Check Weather Forecast

KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2026: As Kolkata Knight Riders search for their first win of the season when they take on Punjab Kings at home, rain is bound to play a massive factor. Having lost their first two games, KKR is desperate to get their campaign back on track - but luck may not be in their favour as there is rain threat in the city.

Kalbaishakhi Storms Likely

The eastern part of the country have norwesters at this time of the year and if Accuweather is anything to go by, rain may intervene the game at the Eden Gardens tonight. The region is expected to experience another spell of Kalbaishakhi storms.

"The state is likely to witness another round of Kalbaishakhi storms, with the possibility of hail and thunderstorms from Sunday through Thursday. The intensity and spread of rainfall are expected to peak on Tuesday and Wednesday," the IMD said.

Advertisement

"The weather is expected to turn more severe on Tuesday, when Kalbaishakhi storms accompanied by winds of 50-60 kmph, lightning and rain are likely to impact Kolkata and adjoining areas."

It is clear that it is in the evening that the showers may happen. This is the worst possible news from a fan's point of view.

Advertisement

What's The Cut-Off Time?