Operation Sindoor: IPL Teams' Travel Itinerary To Be Affected After Dharamsala Airport Closure, MI & DC's Plans Impacted

The IPL 2025 could face some issues in team travel and logistics after 18 airports in the Northern region were closed down after Operation Sindoor. Teams like Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are scheduled to face Punjab Kings at Dharamsala's HPCA Stadium.

It is a complex situation as both teams have to fly down and then head for their next game after their match is over. Due to heightened political tensions, the airports have been closed, which could cause some issues with travel for the franchises.

As per reports, the BCI is looking into the matter, and they are expected to take a cautious approach to continue the season without disruptions.

Airport Closure To Affect IPL Plans After Operation Sindoor?

In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, a counter-terror operation in which terrorist base camps were exterminated by air missiles launched by the Indian armed forces, India has undertaken steps of grave caution as the Northern region of the country has been put on high alert.

18 airports have been shut down after the mission as the airspace is being closely monitored. With the IPL 2025 season happening in full swing, certain plans could be affected as the fixtures in Dharamsala might face challenges because of the closure, as two franchises would be travelling to the HPCA Stadium for their scheduled match-ups.

“Everything is fluid at the moment. Discussions are on with franchises and they are also internally discussing about what are the options of travelling from Dharamsala to Delhi in case the airport remains shut.

“One option (for Delhi Capitals) remains bus journey but then it is not just about teams but also the broadcast crew and equipment. It's an evolving situation,” the source added,” a BCCI source said while speaking to PTI.

IPL Scheduled To Have Two Matches In Himachal Pradesh

The picturesque HPCA Stadium is the second home to the Punjab Kings, and they will be playing their remaining matches at Dharamsala. While the hosts are already there, the visiting sides have to reach Himachal Pradesh for their scheduled match-ups.