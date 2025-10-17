'Let Him Say Whatever He Wants': Mohammed Shami Hits Back At Ajit Agarkar After Latest Fitness Jab

Mohammed Shami hasn't played a single match for India since the Champions Trophy final. The 35-year-old missed out on a place in the England Test series and also wasn't considered for the three-match ODI series against Australia starting on October 19.

Mohammed Shami Hits Back Ajit Agarkar

Ajit Agarkar recently cleared the air and revealed had it not been a fitness issue, Shami would have been in the India squad. At the NDTV World Summit, he said, “He has been an incredible performer for India. If he said something. Maybe that is a conversation for me to have with him or him to have with me. But even before England we said if he was fit, he would have been in the plane. Unfortunately, he wasn't and our domestic season has just started. We will see if he is fit enough and where it goes.”

Shami has now refuted all the fitness concerns. After the conclusion of Bengal's Ranji Trophy day three against Uttarakhand, the fast bowler said, “Let him say whatever he wants. You’ve witnessed how I bowled. It’s all in front of your eyes to judge.”

Mohammed Shami Represents Bengal In Ranji Trophy

Shami was in fiery form in the Ranji Trophy opener against Uttarakhand and took three wickets in the first innings. Shami returned to the England white ball series after a stellar display in the Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy last season. The 35 year old recently had fired back, insisting his job doesn't consist of sending his injury report to the selectors.