Rajat Patidar Forces India Comeback Debate After Scoring Maiden First-Class Double Ton in Ranji Trophy

Madhya Pradesh's all-format captain Rajat Patidar has delivered a clinical knock in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025-26 campaign against Punjab. Following his recent success across formats and tournaments, Patidar put up a solid outing with his bat for Madhya Pradesh Cricket.

Rajat Patidar's clinical knock would put him back on the map, and the MP captain has let the BCCI selectors know that he is ready to pull off a triumphant comeback for the Indian Men's Cricket Team.

Rajat Patidar’s Ranji Double Ton Strengthens Bid for India Comeback

Following Punjab's underwhelming 232-run innings, Madhya Pradesh Cricket delivered a clinical innings that helped them secure a significant lead in the Ranji Trophy competition.

Captain Rajat Patidar put up a spectacular outing after Madhya Pradesh's top-order had a shaky start. Openers Harsh Gawli and Yash Dubey fell short of putting up big runs on the scoreboard. Wicketkeeper-batter Himanshu Mantri and Shubham Sharma scored 40 and 41 runs, respectively.

Rajat Patidar stepped in with determination and intent as he remained unbeaten at stumps on day three. He secured his maiden first-class double century, scoring a 332-ball 205. Patidar's knock includes 26 boundaries and put up a strike rate of 61.75.

The Madhya Pradesh captain forged vital partnerships with Venkatesh Iyer, Saransh Jain and Sagar Solanki. Patidar and Arshad Khan remained unbeaten when MP scored 519/8 at stumps on day three at the Emerald High School Ground in Indore.

Rajat Patidar's Maiden Double Ton Adds Up To His Illustrious Year

Rajat Patidar's maiden first-class double century adds to the opulent year he has had so far. The Madhya Pradesh captain led the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to their maiden IPL title win.

The Indian middle-order batter continued to deliver by leading the Central Zone to its first Duleep Trophy triumph in a decade.

Even though Rajat Patidar missed out on a win at the Irani Cup, he led the charge for Rest of India and put up a firm 66-run knock in the competition.