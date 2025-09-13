Veteran Jalaj Saxena Parts Ways With Kerala Cricket, Joins Maharashtra Ahead Of Ranji Trophy 2025-26

Jalaj Saxena, the veteran domestic cricketer in Indian cricket, has officially changed ships ahead of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season. The 38-year-old has joined the Maharashtra Cricket Association after parting ways with the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA).

The all-rounder from Indore began his domestic career with Madhya Pradesh in 2005-06 before relocating to Kerala Cricket in 2016-17. Jalaj's veteran instincts and all-around capacity have been beneficial for KCA over the years.

Jalaj Saxena Joina Maharashtra Cricket After Leaving Kerala

The Maharashtra Cricket Association is bringing in some big names in the realm of Indian domestic cricket to boost its chances in the upcoming domestic tournaments.

They have already welcomed a high-profile cricketer in Prithvi Shaw, who changed ships from Mumbai to Maharashtra Cricket in an attempt at a resurgence.

Maha Cricket continues to bolster its roster with the introduction of all-rounder Jalaj Saxena into its squad before beginning its Ranji Trophy campaign.

“Jalaj Saxena is one of India’s most accomplished and versatile all-rounders in domestic cricket. His career is distinguished by outstanding performances across all formats, earning widespread recognition from cricket experts and analysts.

“His strengths extend beyond just batting and bowling. Saxena’s deep understanding of the game, tactical acumen, ability to perform under pressure, and his willingness to mentor younger players make him an invaluable asset to the Maharashtra squad,” the Maharashtra Cricket Association said, as quoted by PTI.

Jalaj Saxena's Domestic Performance In Numbers

Jalaj Saxena is a well-known cricketer in the domestic realm who made a significant impact on the game with his performance. In the 150 first-class matches he has played, the 38-year-old has scored 7060 runs at an average of 33.77, with 14 tons and 34 half-centuries.

The cricketer from Indore also did a great job with the ball by claiming 484 wickets and picking 34 five-wicket hauls.

In his nearly two-decade career, Jalaj Saxena also competed in 109 List-A matches and 73 T20 matches. He has also represented the Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League.