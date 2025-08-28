Mohammed Shami to Retire After Asia Cup 2025 Snub? India Pacer Breaks Silence, Reveals His Dream

Asia Cup 2025: India pacer Mohammed Shami, who picked up 24 wickets in the previous ODI World Cup, has not been playing regularly, owing to injury and his recovery. After not being picked for the Asia Cup 2025, most reckoned it is over for the pacer and he would retire soon. But that is not the case, Shami has broken silence and claimed that he wishes to help India win the 2027 ODI World Cup. He also said that he will retire the day he gets ‘bored’.

‘If someone has a problem, tell me’

“If someone has a problem, tell me, if it is like their lives become better if I take retirement. Tell me whose life have I become a rock in that you want me to retire? The day I get bored, I will leave. You don’t pick me, but I will keep working hard. You don’t pick me in international, I will play domestic. I will keep playing somewhere or the other. You have to make these decisions when you start feeling bored. That is not the time for me now,” Shami told News24.

Shami to Feature in Duleep Trophy

The veteran pacer would finally be in action during the upcoming Duleep Trophy. He will play for Bengal and would be expected to do well.