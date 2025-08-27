Shubman Gill On Track To Report At BCCI CoE Ahead Of Asia Cup, No Health Concern Over Indian T20I Deputy: Report

Shubman Gill plays a shot on the fourth day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester | Image: AP

Shubman Gill, Team India's deputy for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, is expected to report at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.

The Indian cricketer is expected to check in this week to review his preparedness for the upcoming ACC tournament.

Team India's Asia Cup 2025 squad would feature some of the top cricketing stars in action. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, the 15-man side would defend the Asia Cup title in the UAE.

Shubman Gill has been roped in as the vice-captain, igniting buzz over the BCCI's long-term goals in terms of captaincy.

Key Update On Shubman Gill Surfaces Ahead Of Asia Cup: Report

Shubman Gill had to miss out on the Duleep Trophy opening round, starting August 28. The Indian Test captain suffered from a viral illness, which did not clear him for participation.

Ankit Kumar, the vice-captain for North Zone, will be leading the side against the East Zone in Shubman Gill's absence.

With the Asia Cup approaching soon, Shubman Gill is expected to report to the BCCI Centre of Excellence for a fitness assessment, according to TOI Sports.

The report added that there is no health-related concern over the Indian cricketer, as there was 'nothing alarming' in his blood report. Shubman Gill is currently in Mohali as he recovers from the viral flu and is expected to return to full action.

Big Updates On Other Team India Cricketers Also Surface

Apart from Shubman Gill, other players have also been reportedly visiting the BCCI CoE. Ranging from players who are part of the Duleep Trophy or coming off the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series in England.

Cricketers like Sai Sudharsan, Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav have been turning up for some routine checks.

Star Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj is also expected to jet off to Bengaluru, reports have mentioned. Even Nitish Reddy is at the CoE while recovering from the injury he sustained during the England Tests.

The reports also stated a key update on Rishabh Pant, who had suffered a toe fracture during the England tour.