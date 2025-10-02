Updated 2 October 2025 at 12:58 IST
Mohammed Siraj Busts Bizarre Myth; Performs Well Even With Jasprit Bumrah in Playing XI For Ind-WI 1st Test in Ahmedabad
India vs West Indies: Mohammed Siraj has been in ominous form in red-ball cricket and now he is busting a stupid myth related to Jasprit Bumrah and him.
India vs West Indies: For years, Mohammed Siraj has been under the shadow of Jasprit Bumrah - but now, it seems - he is getting into his own with every passing match. He started off from where he left off in England. Siraj has been on fire in Ahmedabad on Thursday during the first Test between India and West Indies. Asked to bowl first, Siraj pegged back the visitors by picking up three wickets inside the first hour.
Siraj Taking Over From Bumrah
Soon, after lunch - he picked up his fourth wicket. Now, he is a wicket away from picking up his first five-wicket haul in Test cricket. For years, Bumrah has been the lead of the pace attack, but now it seems Siraj is absolutely ready to take over the mantle from the legend. It is very good for Indian cricket that they do not have to be heavily reliant on Bumrah anymore. This is also good for Indian cricket as Bumrah is in the twilight of his career and struggles to remain fit. Bumrah played only three out of the five Tests in England where he was required. In England, Siraj took the responsibility to single-handedly win the game in the final day at the Oval to help India square the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy.
India Dominate
What a start it has been for India.
The hosts are right on top in the ongoing Test as the visitors have lost six wickets for 133 runs. Now, they could be bowled out on the opening day as well and that would be massive embarrasment for them. For the unversed, Siraj has picked up most wickets in 2025 in World Test Championship (WTC) Tests. With his third wicket, he edged Mitchell Starc's tally of 29 wickets.
