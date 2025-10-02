Mohammed Siraj Busts Bizarre Myth; Performs Well Even With Jasprit Bumrah in Playing XI For Ind-WI 1st Test in Ahmedabad

India vs West Indies: For years, Mohammed Siraj has been under the shadow of Jasprit Bumrah - but now, it seems - he is getting into his own with every passing match. He started off from where he left off in England. Siraj has been on fire in Ahmedabad on Thursday during the first Test between India and West Indies. Asked to bowl first, Siraj pegged back the visitors by picking up three wickets inside the first hour.

Siraj Taking Over From Bumrah

Soon, after lunch - he picked up his fourth wicket. Now, he is a wicket away from picking up his first five-wicket haul in Test cricket. For years, Bumrah has been the lead of the pace attack, but now it seems Siraj is absolutely ready to take over the mantle from the legend. It is very good for Indian cricket that they do not have to be heavily reliant on Bumrah anymore. This is also good for Indian cricket as Bumrah is in the twilight of his career and struggles to remain fit. Bumrah played only three out of the five Tests in England where he was required. In England, Siraj took the responsibility to single-handedly win the game in the final day at the Oval to help India square the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy.

India Dominate

What a start it has been for India.