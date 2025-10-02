Mohammed Siraj Not Good Enough in Home Conditions? India Pacer Shuts Critics With Record-Breaking Spell in Ahmedabad vs West Indies

India vs West Indies: Up until today, the notion was that Mohammed Siraj is someone who is only good and effective in overseas conditions, SENA countries to be precise. But, Siraj is changing that notion. The fast bowler came up with a riveting opening spell against West Indies in the ongoing first Test in Ahmedabad on Thursday. In his opening burst, he picked up three wickets and was better than his senior bowling partner, Jasprit Bumrah (in forst session). He dismissed Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze and Brandon King to rattle the visitors early.

Not long back, Siraj became the seventh Indian fast bowler after Kapil Dev, Javagal Srinath, Zaheer Khan, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah to take 100+ wickets in away Tests.

Lose Toss, Win Match

It was the sixth consecutive toss that Shubman Gill lost. But despite that, India are in a commanding position in the Test in Ahmedabad. West Indies have already lost half their side for 90. Roston Chase, who put on 48 runs for the fifth wicket with Hope, was on 22 not out. Chase knows that he has his work cut out, he will have to play long and he has the tail for company. He would know it will not be easy to tackle the Indian bowlers and hence it would be interesting to see his strategy.