Mohammed Siraj Called Up To Replace Injured Harshit Rana Ahead Of India's T20 World Cup 2026 Opener: Report

T20 World Cup 2026: Just a day before the start of the T20 World Cup 2026, injury woes struck defending champions India.

According to multiple media reports, Harshit Rana has been ruled out of the tournament after sustaining an injury. During India's warm-up match against South Africa on February 4 at the DY Patil Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Rana walked off the field in the second innings after bowling just one over.

It is likely that he felt discomfort and was unable to complete his run-up, which forced him to retire hurt from the warm-up fixture against South Africa.

However, there has been no official confirmation from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding Rana's injury or who will replace the 24-year-old.

Advertisement

Mohammed Siraj Likely To Replace Harshit Rana In India's Squad For T20 WC 2026

According to a report in The Indian Express, the BCCI selectors are close to naming Mohammed Siraj as Rana's replacement in India's squad for the ICC tournament. The report further stated that the BCCI’s official confirmation is expected on the evening of February 6.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, while speaking at the pre-match press conference, India’s T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav said that Rana is not looking good at the moment. However, the captain did not confirm whether he will play in the T20 World Cup.

"He is not ruled out of the tournament as of now. He was not looking good after the warm-up match against South Africa. We will wait for the final word on him, but at this moment it is not looking good," Suryakumar Yadav told reporters.

Harshit Rana and Mohammed Siraj's Numbers In T20Is

Harshit Rana made his T20I debut for India in 2025 against England in Pune. The Delhi pacer has played nine matches and eight innings, claiming nine wickets at an economy rate of 10.60 and a bowling average of 33.00. In his overall T20 career, he has featured in 47 matches and 44 innings, taking 52 wickets at an economy rate of 9.63 and a bowling average of 27.05.

On the other hand, Siraj has played 16 T20Is, taking 14 wickets at an economy rate of 7.79 and a bowling average of 32.28. In his overall T20 career, he has featured in 160 matches and 159 innings, claiming 183 wickets at an economy rate of 8.25 and a bowling average of 25.92.

Previously, Siraj was part of India’s squad in the T20 World Cup 2024, where he helped the team clinch the prestigious title.