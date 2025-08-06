Mohammed Siraj & Prasidh Krishna Attain Career-Best ICC Rankings Following India's Dramatic Finish At Oval Test

Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna during celebrate their win against England on day five of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London | Image: AP

IND vs ENG: Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, the pacers for Team India, have picked up their career-best ICC ratings. The Indian seam duo picked up a match-winning spell at The Oval Test, where Team India won by six runs.

The updated rankings showed that Mohammed Siraj had elevated 12 spots to pick up the 15th spot in the ICC's latest Test Bowler Rankings.

Prasidh Krishna made a significant leap after climbing 25 places, securing the 59th spot in the Test bowler rankings. The seamer had picked up eight wickets in the series-decider test.

Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna Attain Career-Best ICC Test Rankings

After Day four at The Oval ended early due to rain, all eyes were on the action on Day five as anticipation significantly built over the fifth test's finish. India and England were equally poised at the end of day four, making the last day of action an epic thriller.

While the odds looked in England's favour to win the test, Team India's seam attack was ready to pounce on any advantage they had.

Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna did a phenomenal job of keeping the remaining English batters under control. Despite England putting pressure by scoring boundaries, Siraj removed the last man to end the game and win the Oval Test for India.

Team India's heroic end at The Oval strapped a rocket behind Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna. The Indian seamers have made a significant leap in the ICC Test rankings, achieving substantial points.

Siraj picked up 674 points, while Prasidh picked up 358 points in the list.

England Pacers Also Pick Up Significant Points In ICC Test Rankings

Apart from Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, two England pacers have also received a clinical boost in the ICC Test Bowler Rankings.

Pacers Josh Tongue and Gus Atkinson have also clinched career-best positions on the list.

Josh Tongue has gone up 14 places on the list to secure the 46th position in the table. On the other hand, Gus Atkinson has breached the top ten for the first time.