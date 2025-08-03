Nasser Hussain Stresses Mental Toughness As Key For England To Succeed In Ashes Against Australia

Nasser Hussain, the former English cricketer and captain, has expressed that England Cricket would need to send extremely tough cricketers for the Ashes Series.

This year, the iconic test series will take place Down Under, with the Aussies all set to defend the title. England will be on a war-path to bring the urn back home, but they will encounter a massive problem during the series.

Nasser Hussain Highlights Key Factor To England's Player Selection For Ashes

The greatest rivalry in Test cricket will come alive once again in 2025 when England tours Australia for the Ashes Series. Expect it to be intense as the Englishmen will encounter a hostile environment when they lock horns against the WTC Final runner-ups.

After they levelled the series last time, England will be keen to deliver a breakout performance against Australia. Both sides are expected to present a performance to remember.

With the Ashes series approaching soon, Nasser Hussain highlights the need to send mentally tough cricketers for the Australia tour, as he believes England will take on a nation and not just the 11 players in action.

"I do think you need tough cricketers there, and I mean people that will stand up out there. Because when you go out there, you're not taking on 11 Australian cricketers; you are taking on a nation.

"You'll get out there, the media will be on you within a week of Landing. They will say, 'Is this the worst England side ever to come here?' Which was probably true in our case. Can't bowl, can't bat, can't field. The headline will come out, 'Stuart Broad is a something bloke in Brisbane...' So you're taking on them. You'll take on the public not only at the ground but also when you move away from the ground," Nasser Hussain said on the Sky Sports broadcast.

England Cricket Already Have Injury Issues!

The England Cricket team has already encountered a significant problem as one of their fast bowlers has been ruled out of the Ashes.

During the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, Chris Woakes hurt himself while on fielding duty after having a bad landing while diving to stop the ball.

Woakes fell shoulder-first and immediately clutched it in pain and was eventually taken out of the match. ECB confirmed that the fast bowler was ruled out of the remainder of the fifth test match.

As per The Telegraph, scans have confirmed that Woakes has sustained a shoulder dislocation, and he may require surgery. While it is yet to be assessed how long he will be out of action, shoulder dislocations commonly need at least six months to heal.