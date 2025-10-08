Mohammed Siraj & Ravindra Jadeja Clinch Personal Bests As India Players Surge In Updated ICC Test Rankings

Mohammed Siraj celebrates the dismissal of Jomel Warrican on the third day of the first Test cricket match between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad | Image: AP

Team India's grand win in the Ahmedabad Test over the West Indies has helped certain Indian cricketers reach new heights in the ICC Test Rankings.

The duo of Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja have reached new personal bests in the rankings, and other cricketers have also reaped benefits with their performance against the Caribbean men at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Mohammed Siraj & Ravindra Jadeja Reach Career-High Test Rankings

India Test vice-captain and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja put up a clinical performance in the first Test match against the West Indies. The veteran's unbeaten 176-ball 104 helped him reach a career-best 25th position in the ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings.

Jadeja's previous career-best was when he attained the 29th position earlier in the year. He now boasts a career-high 644 rating points to his name.

The veteran all-rounder has extended his lead in the Test all-rounders' standings and now has an extensive 125-point gap with Mehidy Hasan, who is at number two.

Star fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has also reaped the benefits of his breathtaking four for 40 and three for 31 bowling spell against the Windies men. He has attained a new career-best 12th position.

Siraj continues his stellar red-ball form in England, picking up seven total wickets in the two innings he played against the West Indies.

The Indian pace sensation has clinched points above the 700-mark for the first time in his career after the Men in Blue's clinical win by an innings and 140 runs in Ahmedabad.

India Stars Also Reap Benefits Of Their Solid Performance Against WI

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has maintained his lead as the number one-ranked Test bowler in the ICC rankings after scalping three wickets in the Ahmedabad Test against the West Indies.

Indian left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav has also reaped immense benefits with his four-wicket spell against the Caribbean men. He has taken a significant seven-spot lead to sit in the 21st spot.

KL Rahul scored a commanding century in the Ahmedabad Test and jumped up four places in the ICC Men's Test Rankings, moving into the 35th spot.