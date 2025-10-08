Shreyas Iyer Reflects On His Career Trajectory After Annual Contract Snub, Admits Things Were 'In Shambles'

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer has opened up about the 'rollercoaster ride' he encountered after he suffered an unceremonious snub from the BCCI Central contract list.

The Indian cricketer has officially returned to the contractual fold with the BCCI, but there was a time when he was looking to prove a point with his performance and put his best efforts into the game.

Shreyas Iyer Reflects On Setbacks After BCCI Contract Omission

Shreyas Iyer admitted that he dealt with a tough time after being left out of the BCCI's annual contract. While reflecting on the journey, the Indian cricketer admitted that things looked "in shambles and helter-skelter" before.

But he powered himself up and pushed through the adversity by setting up a routine and remaining disciplined. Iyer also participated in domestic cricket, which helped him regain his spot in the India fold once again.

"I went back to my time in Mumbai, played the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. I performed in all these tournaments, and they helped me boost my momentum and confidence heading into CT. Then I was lucky to have played in ODIs against England and stamp my authority there," said Iyer.

In the time he was without a central contract with the BCCI, Shreyas Iyer won the IPL title with the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Mumbai. He won both of them as a captain.

Iyer also featured in the Mumbai domestic squad that clinched the Ranji Trophy title.

Shreyas Iyer To Not Feature In Red-Ball Cricket For A While

Shreyas Iyer's red-ball ambitions have hit a bit of a snafu, as he has put his Test cricket career on hold. According to the BCCI, Iyer has encountered 'recurring back spasms and stiffness' while competing in the multi-day format.

He had undergone back surgery in the UK a few years ago.

As a result, Shreyas Iyer has informed the BCCI about his decision to take a six-month break from red-ball cricket to build on his resilience and endurance.