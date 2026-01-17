Mohammed Siraj Responds To His Exclusion From India's T20 World Cup 2026 Squad: 'The Team Is Quite Good'

T20 World Cup 2026: Star Indian speedster Mohammed Siraj finally broke his silence on his exclusion from the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, saying that the team is 'quite' good on paper.

Earlier on December 20, 2025, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Team India's 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2026. The selectors snubbed star players like Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj from the squad for the upcoming prestigious ICC event.

Mohammed Siraj Reflects On His Snub From T20 WC Squad

While speaking at the pre-match press conference before the third ODI match of the series between India and New Zealand, Mohammed Siraj recalled that he played the last edition of the T20 World Cup. The Indian pacer added that it's a dream of any player to represent their country in a World Cup.

"I played in the last T20 World Cup, but not this time. For a player, playing in a World Cup is a dream; playing for your country is even better. The team is quite good on paper and in form. My best wishes to them. Keep the trophy here," Siraj told reporters.

Siraj further added that one fast bowler who's playing Test matches continuously needs adequate rest to maintain the rhythm and focus.

"I was rested from the last ODI series against South Africa because I had bowled 40 overs in the second Test. I haven’t been in and out. I played in Australia (ODI series), then was rested (against South Africa). For a fast bowler, adequate rest is very important. Been playing Test matches consistently, and you end up working out a lot. You need to refuel to maintain the rhythm and focus," he added.

Mohammed Siraj's Numbers In T20Is

Mohammed Siraj made his T20I debut for India in 2017 against New Zealand in Rajkot. In the T20Is, Siraj played 16 matches, claiming 14 wickets at an economy rate of 7.79 and a bowling average of 32.28.