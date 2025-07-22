Mohammed Siraj's Response to India-Pakistan WCL 2025 Controversy Will Rub Salt in Wounds of Shahid Afridi And His Team

India vs Pakistan: India pacer Mohammed Siraj was unnecessarily asked a bizarre question on Monday by a journalist after their training session at the Old Trafford. Siraj was asked to make a comment on the recently abandoned India Champions vs Pakistan Champions World Championships of Legends match in Birmingham. Dumbfounded on hearing the question, Siraj came up with an honest reply as he claimed 'I don't know'. For the unversed, Siraj is currently a part of the Indian national side in the UK.

'I don't know what to say'

It was well understood that Siraj was uncomfortable by the question, but the journalist did not stop there as he went on to ask the pacer about India-Pakistan matches at ICC events. The star pacer once again replied, 'I don't know what to say.'

During the presser, Siraj also opened up about his preparations for the Old Trafford Test.

He admitted that he is already putting in the efforts and has revealed that he is working hard to improve his batting skills.

ALSO READ: Liam Dawson Returns To The Fold As ENG Unveil Playing XI for 4th Test

‘Will work on my batting’

"I am very emotional. It could have been 2-1. Jaddu bhai fought so hard, but then I told myself the series isn't over & I will work on my batting. We've been working hard on our batting since the Australia tour. Losing by 22 runs was heartbreaking," Mohammed Siraj said during the press conference.