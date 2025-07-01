Shubman Gill Addresses India's Issues With Lower Order Batting, Encourages Top Order To Shoulder 'More Responsibility'

Shubman Gill, the captain of India's test team, wants the top-order to take up accountability and deliver more consistently with the bat to strengthen the team’s overall performance. The skipper affirmed that there are certain perspectives to observe the situation with the tailenders. Gill also expressed that he could have stayed back for an additional 50 runs and continued the partnership he had forged with wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant.

Shubman Gill Calls For Greater Responsibility From Team India Top Order

Team India's tail-end batters went through a lot of trouble after they failed to make any big impact in the Headingley Test. In both of India's innings, the lower-end cricketers failed to contribute, leading to England snatching a clinical win off the Shubman Gill-led side's hands. The Indian skipper was frustrated with the tail-enders' performance in the game at the post-match interaction.

On the eve of the Edgbaston Test, Shubman Gill admits the lower-end batting has been one of their prime subjects they have talked about among themselves. The Indian test skipper also wanted the top-order to take up more responsibility and contribute with the bat as much as possible.

"It's been one of the things that we always talk about, especially with our batting depth, that our lower order sometimes isn't able to contribute as much as the other teams. But having said that, you can also look at the other side as well. I was batting on 147, and the way I got out, maybe I could have scored 50 more runs in partnership with Rishabh [Pant].

"If you get a good ball and you get out, that's fine. But once you are set and you don't really have that much depth in your batting order. Maybe the top order could go take a little bit more responsibility and bat completely out of the game," Shubman Gill said at the pre-match press conference.

India Aims To Make History At The Edgbaston Test

The Indian Cricket Team has a massive target on their backs as they land in Edgbaston, Birmingham. England has a clean record against Team India at the venue, securing seven wins, while one game ended up being a draw. Legendary skippers like MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli have failed to breach the Edgbaston fortress.

After losing the Headingley Test, the second match at Edgbaston would be clinical for the Indian side. Shubman Gill would aim to make history in Birmingham with a young and dynamic Indian side.