'Mohsin Naqvi Dialed in Zoom': PCB Chief's Ignorance Exposed by Ex-Pakistan Coach Jason Gillespie

Following the embarrassing exit in the Champions Trophy 2025, one can safely say that Pakistan cricket has hit rock bottom. Weeks after that shambolic show at CT 2025, former Pakistan coach Jason Gillespie has exposed the ignorance of Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi. In a recent interview on a podcast, Gillespie revealed how Naqvi could not drive 20 minutes to attend a meeting and hence he joined via zoom.

Gillespie reveals it was an important meeting kept as a team-building exercise, referred to as the Connection Camp. Gillespie recalled how he flew in from Australia and Gary Kirsten did the same from South Africa. Also, what Gillespie is trying to convey here is the lack of interest shown by the PCB top leadership and it sending the wrong message.

‘Mohsin Naqvi dialed in Zoom’

“Gary came up with this great idea of a connection camp. Everyone in Pakistan cricket basically shared their experiences in that meeting. I flew in from Australia, Gary flew in from South Africa, the Chairman Mohsin Naqvi dialed in Zoom,” he said while speaking on The Howie Games Podcast.

“He is based in Lahore, but he did not come, while Gary came in from Africa. We both felt that the Chairman could not even drive 20 minutes to come here – that was a bit unusual,” he added.

Following this episode, Gillespie and Kirsten tendered their resignations and left.

Pakistan Cricket in Shambles