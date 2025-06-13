REVEALED! Why BCCI Has Banned Broadcast, Live Streaming of India vs India A Intra-Squad Match

India vs India A: Days ahead of the first Test versus England at Headingley in Leeds, the Indian team will play an intra-squad game starting June 13. The game will be played at Beckenham, Kent. It will be a good opportunity for the Indian team to get accustomed to the conditions. Spotlight would be on head coach Gautam Gambhir and newly-appointed captain Shubman Gill as they would be in charge of the side and the intra-squad game will help them pick the XI.

Now, with the Indian team enjoying a lot of popularity, the most searched queries over the past two days is where will the game be streamed.

Why Has BCCI Banned Telecast?

It may sound surprising that the Board of Control of Cricket in India has banned the telecast of the game. It is surprising also because the two Unofficial Test matches were streamed online. but why not the Intra-squad game? What is understood is that the intra-squad game will be played behind closed doors.

"June13-16: Closed Intra squad game. No vision access to Media/Broadcast. On the final day of the squad game, a player/member of support staff will be made available to the media," BCCI said in a statement.

Closed-door sessions are nothing out of the ordinary. In fact, during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, the Indian team opted for such training sessions in the beginning of the series.

Ind vs Eng - Preview

It is no secret that the Indian team is a side in transition following the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Spotlight would firmly be on captain Gill and it would be interesting to see how he copes with the pressure of an overseas tour.