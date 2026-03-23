Mohsin Naqvi's WEIRD Response to Gary Kirsten’s ‘PCB Interference’ Claim: 'Didn't Have Many...'

Former white-ball coach of Pakistan Gary Kirsten had claimed that the Pakistan Cricket Board has a lot of interference with the cricket team which was not good. Days after Kirsten made the comment, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi has responded. Naqvi confessed that he has never had many interactions. As per Naqvi, others interacted with Kirsten. Hence, Naqvi reckons asking this question to the people who were co-ordinating with Kirsten is better.

‘Didn’t have many interactions with Gary’

“I didn’t have many interactions with Gary Kirsten, so it would be better if those people who were co-ordinating things with him and involved regularly with him responded in detail to his allegations,” Naqvi said while interacting with reporters.

Earlier, Kirsten had revealed how coaches are treated shabbily by the PCB, who are the first ones to blame the them when the team does not perform well. As per Kirsten, the main issues never get addressed.

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“The thing that surprised me more than anything was the level of interference. I don’t think I have ever seen it at that level before,” Kirsten said on talkSPORT Cricket.

He added: "It is quite difficult for a coach to come and formulate a way that you can work with the players when there is just this constant noise from the outside.”

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