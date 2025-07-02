Money Over Patriotism? Yuvraj Singh's India Should Avoid Playing Shahid Afridi's Pakistan in WCL - Check Date

India vs Pakistan: For the first time after Operation Sindoor, arch-rivals India are set to clash with Pakistan in a cricket match and it is not the Asia Cup. The two teams are set to clash soon in an exhibition match in the United Kingdom. The match will be played between India Champions and Pakistan Champions at the World Championship of Legends. The match will reportedly take place on July 20 in Edgbaston. And the match will be broadcast live at 4:30 PM IST.

As per reports, Yuvraj Singh will the captain of the Indian side which will feature several World Cup winners like Robin Uthappa, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, RP Singh and others. On the other hand, Pakistan would be no pushovers as they would have the likes of Misbah-ul-Haq, Imran Nazir, Mohammad Hafeez, Kamran Akmal with Shahid Afridi leading the side.

When India Emerged Champions in 2024

At the same event when the two sides met last year, India beat their Pakistan counterpart by five wickets. It was the inaugural edition of the league and India emerged as the winners.

For India, Ambati Rayudu starred with the bat smashing a brilliant 50 off 30 balls, while Yusuf Pathan came up with a timely cameo of 30* off 16 balls to take the side over the line.

What About India-Pakistan at The Asia Cup?