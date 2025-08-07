'They've Got To Build An Attack': Ex-England Star Cautions Gautam Gambhir And Shubman Gill About Mohammend Siraj's Workload

Shubman Gill holds hand of Mohammed Siraj during the second day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London | Image: AP

Mohammed Siraj has been India's standout bowler in the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. The star speedster ended the India vs England series as the highest wicket-taker. Siraj bowled a total of 185.3 overs, conceded 746 runs and picked up 23 wickets. Just like the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, Mohammed Siraj played all the five Test matches in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series and that too after playing the IPL for two long months.

Monty Panesar Urges Gautam Gambhir And Shubman Gill To Manage Md. Siraj's Workload

Playing all the Tests of a five-match series is no small deal and Mohammed Siraj made it look extremely easy. The first three Test matches of this series were played in some very challenging conditions and there were days when the players had to be on the field over two days and bowl their hearts out.

Mohammed Siraj bowled over 1113 balls in the series and he bowled his fastest spell of the series in the final session of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. Former England spinner Monty Panesar has now given his verdict on the workload that Mohammed Siraj has on himself and how Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill should take note of it.

"Well, it just shows that Mohammed Siraj is the key now. They've got to build an attack around him. And his fitness is very important. Jasprit Bumrah doesn't have the fitness to play the five Test matches. So, he's again, in and out, kind of the guy to come in. But Mohammed Siraj can win the games now," said Panesar as quoted by Hindustan Times.

