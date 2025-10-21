Virat Kohli Shakes Off Perth Woes With Impressive Batting During Nets Session Before Adelaide ODI | WATCH

Virat Kohli is looking to put the Perth setback behind him as Team India begins training for the second ODI. The Indian side has arrived in southern Australia for the next part of the ODI series.

The superstar Indian cricketer wasted no time putting his efforts into improving his skills in the game.

The series opener ODI was a disaster for the Indian Cricket Team as they could not stand guard against the Aussie fast bowlers on the bouncy tracks in Perth.

Virat Kohli Finds Rhythm in Adelaide Practice

Virat Kohli's return to international cricket for India was a short-lived affair in Perth. The superstar Indian cricketer was taken down by Mitchell Marsh.

Kohli had got a thick edge off Starc's delivery, which travelled in such a way that he was tempted to drive. But Cooper Connolly completed the catch at backward point as Virat walked back for an eight-ball duck.

As Team India arrived in the nets, Virat Kohli honed his batting skills. In a video shared by SACA News, Kohli was seen training in the nets as the team geared up for the 2nd ODI vs Australia.

Kohli primarily struck his shots towards cover and deep point and looked in dominant form with the bat. He faced the bounce properly while batting off the back foot. Kohli faced India's throwdown specialist Raghu in the nets.

Adelaide ODI Would Be A Chance For Team India To Fight Back

Batting at the Adelaide Oval has been special, as some of Virat Kohli's finest knocks have happened there. He has scored two centuries in the four One-day matches he has played against Australia. All eyes will be on him when Team India walks out to bat in the second ODI.

For Shubman Gill and the rest of the team, it would be vital to bounce back to form after the shambolic outing they had in Perth. Australia has clinched the lead with a win in the first ODI, and winning in Adelaide is critical for the visiting side.