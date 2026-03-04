Morne Morkel Sets The Tone For Upcoming England Clash In T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

T20 World Cup 2026: India bowling coach Morne Morkel on Wednesday exuded confidence in the team's ability to rise to the occasion, asserting that while the side may not have played a "perfect game" so far in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup tournament, different players have stepped up at crucial moments to ensure success.

The defending champions qualified for the semi-finals after they defeated West Indies in the Super 8 fixture at the Eden Gardens.

Sanju Samson's explosive, unbeaten 97-run knock off 50 balls, with the help of 12 fours and four sixes, guided the Men in Blue to a five-wicket win.

Advertisement

India's win at Eden Gardens set up a high-stakes semi-final clash with England in Mumbai on March 5, keeping alive their hopes of back-to-back T20 World Cup titles.

India's win at Eden Gardens set up a high-stakes semi-final clash with England in Mumbai on March 5, keeping alive their hopes of back-to-back T20 World Cup titles.

Advertisement

Addressing a pre-match press conference on the eve of the semi-final, India bowling coach Morkel said the team has not focused on the idea of producing a flawless performance but rather on collective contributions.

"For us, that is something we haven't really spoken about, the perfect game. I think the quality of this team has been shown by the fact that on any given day, somebody can put their hand up and put up a performance. Hopefully, in the last two games, especially tomorrow night, we can put that special performance in. All we can do is work hard at training," Morkel said.

India has displayed depth and resilience throughout the competition, with both batters and bowlers contributing in patches. Morkel acknowledged the unpredictable nature of the sport, underlining that preparation and execution remain the only controllable factors.

"Unfortunately, we all know how the game goes, and success is never guaranteed, but if we can give ourselves the best chance to go out and perform, that is what we strive for. A big occasion tomorrow night here, the semi-final, a great stadium to play a great game of cricket, so hopefully the boys can rock up tomorrow and just be calm and execute those skills," he added.

"To be honest, we're not quite sure a day out how the wicket is going to play. I'm pretty sure you experience walking here; it's a lot hotter all of a sudden in India, so in terms of moisture and allowing the wicket not to dry out, I think it's going to be key to play well. That's something we can't control. We try and keep our bases covered as best as possible," Morkel said.

"Team selection will go in terms of what we see on game day. From there, we just need to be smart in our skills, reading the conditions and adapting to them. Plan A is to go in with some sort of idea, but the key is to find the skill of how to play on the wicket on a specific night. It's something we can't control," the Indian bowling coach added.

Morkel added that the team will finalise its combination only after assessing the pitch conditions on match day, admitting that uncertainty around the surface remains a key factor ahead of the high-stakes clash.

The Indian bowling coach also acknowledged that the changing weather and rising temperatures could significantly influence how the wicket behaves at the Wankhede Stadium.

"To be honest, we're not quite sure a day out how the wicket is going to play. I'm pretty sure you experience walking here; it's a lot hotter all of a sudden in India, so in terms of moisture and allowing the wicket not to dry out, I think it's going to be key to play well. That's something we can't control. We try and keep our bases covered as best as possible," Morkel said.

Morkel added, "Team selection will go in terms of what we see on game day. From there, we just need to be smart in our skills, reading the conditions and adapting to them. Plan A is to go in with some sort of idea, but the key is to find the skill of how to play on the wicket on a specific night. It's something we can't control."

The Indian bowling coach described England as a "street smart" and dangerous side, warning that the semi-final clash will test both teams' temperaments and adaptability.

Addressing the media, Morkel acknowledged the depth and aggression in the England line-up, particularly their batting strength and wicket-taking ability with the ball.

"Playing against England, they're a team that's street smart. There's a lot of quality on their side, batting quite long and deep, which makes them a very dangerous side. With the ball, they've got a few wicket-taking options. I think the way they approach a T20 game, fearless, trying to take the game on, will give you opportunities and make them a dangerous side," Morkel said.